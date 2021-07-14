Health excludes further measures in view of increased incidence, pending consolidation of “slowdown”

Posted: Wednesday July 14 2021 9:26 PM

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, for the moment rules out the adoption of new measures to counter the increase in the incidence of the coronavirus, which has climbed to 469.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain.

Asked at a press conference whether, given this situation, the government plans to take action beyond the recommendations, Darias stressed that the growth in infections was lower last week. than the previous week. Concretely, he specified that “the previous week compared to the previous one was an increase of 111%”, while it was 93%.

“We must be very careful to see whether this slowdown in growth is consolidated or not,” defended the minister, who nevertheless guaranteed the support of the Government to the autonomous communities “in the whole panoply of measures” agreed in Council. Interterritorial of the National Health System.

In this sense, the Head of Health notably mentioned the tools contained in the document on traffic lights with recommendations that, as pointed out, “the vast majority” of autonomy are already “achieved”.

On the other hand, Darias pointed out that the increase in infections, being associated with young people, has a lower impact on the health system, “with slight increases in employment”. In this sense, he underlined during his appearance that at this moment “we are witnessing the phenomenon of two cumulative incidence curves”: one corresponding to people over 40 years of age, mostly vaccinated, and the other to less than that age.

In any case, the Minister of Health called for “responsibility and responsible behavior of young people”, since their positives can affect unvaccinated elderly people, although they warned that serious situations in minors could not be excluded from 40.

Regarding the progress of the vaccination campaign, the Minister stressed that at the current rate, “the forecast is that by the beginning of next week, half of the population, that is to say 50% of the people of our country, will have the full guideline. “