Health excludes the application of house arrest after Castilla y León’s request

Updated: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:33 PM

Published on: 01/06/2021 11:14 AM

The central government rules out reapplying home lockdown, like the one we experienced in March, after the increase in coronavirus infections. So said Silvia Calzón, Secretary of State for Health, who argued that the autonomous communities have the necessary tools.

The statements come just a day after the Minister of Health of Castile and León, Verónica Casado, announced at a press conference that she would ask for the application of house arrest in the region to the Interterritorial Council, as it had been recommended to him. The experts.

Although, for Pedro Sánchez’s executive, this is not an option. Speaking to “Cadena Ser”, Silvia Calzón stressed that “there are intermediate measures which can be adapted to each territory and applied almost with surgical precision”. In addition, he specifically addressed Castilla y León, ensuring that “he was able to combine specific measures to control the situation”.

The Secretary of State for Health also referred to Catalonia and Navarre for the serious epidemiological situation they presented in the fall. “They achieved a spectacular reduction in the incidence and health pressure by increasing the tools at their disposal,” he said in this regard.

Likewise, Calzón acknowledged that the effects of the Christmas holidays, “the upward trend in mobility and the easing of measures”, are starting to be noticed in the increase in COVID-19 cases. “We must be particularly vigilant because all the autonomous communities maintain a certain degree of tension”, although he focused on “Catalonia, Extremadura, the Valencian Community and Madrid”.