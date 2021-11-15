health-experts-are-inclined-to-extend-the-third-dose-of-the-coronavirus-vaccine-to-those-in-their-sixties

Sanitarians administer the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination point in Seville. PACO PUENTES

The Vaccine Report, the group of experts that sets the basic lines of the vaccination strategy against the coronavirus, is inclined to extend the administration of a third dose to age group from 60 to 69 years, as confirmed by health sources. These same sources specify that “this is the position that gains weight among the members of the presentation, although the step of recommending it to the Public Health Commission has not yet been taken,” a body formed by the Ministry of Health and the communities that must ratify the conclusions of the presentation.

The convenience of this booster dose for sexagenarians has been on the consultants’ table since The beginning of October, when the first studies detected a loss of effectiveness of the vaccines with the passage of months after the first doses. This decrease mainly affects the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines against the risk of contracting the infection, although the protection against the development of severe cases or death remains very high, above the 90%.

The age group of 60 to 69 years consists of 5.2 million people, of which the 97, 8% have already completed the vaccination schedule, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. The vast majority of this group have been immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine and, as was the case with those who received the Janssen vaccine, they will receive the messenger RNA booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). Studies have shown that the use of different vaccines, the so-called heterologous regimen, is safe and offers similar levels of protection, in some cases even higher, than when using the same serum.

The position of the presentation followed so far by the Public Health Commission has been to wait for the scientific evidence to confirm this loss of effectiveness and to protect first the groups most vulnerable. The Commission took the first step on October 5, when it agreed to administer the third dose to those over 70 years (almost seven million people in Spain) and, later, last day 26, to those who had received the single-dose vaccine from Janssen (another two million), which is the one that has shown the greatest loss of effectiveness of the four approved in Spain.

Dose in December or January

For calendar reasons, it is not foreseeable that 60-year-olds will receive the third dose until well into December or January, already that before this it must be administered to those older than 70 and to those immunized with Janssen, who add up to almost nine million citizens.

Fernando Moraga-Llop, vice president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV), considers this measure “logical”. “Studies confirm the loss of antibodies in older people as the months go by since they were vaccinated. We are also at a time of increased incidence, albeit mild, “he explains.

” Although most people vaccinated are protected against the development of serious cases by the cellular memory conferred by vaccines, the decrease in antibodies makes them more prone to contracting the infection. This booster dose will increase the levels of antibodies in the people who receive it and, therefore, will contribute to reducing the number of infections ”, concludes Moraga-Llop.