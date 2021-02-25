Health hopes Spain will arrive in a “very favorable” situation from the pandemic at Easter

Publication: Thursday, February 25, 2021 20:56

The director of CCAES, Fernando Simón, assured that at Easter Spain could find itself in a “very, very favorable” situation in the face of the pandemic: “The situation is not yet good in certain regions of Spain, but there is still a month left “.

However, the epidemiologist called “not to let your guard down” so that this descent in the curve of the third wave can occur effectively: “It is good to think of the parts, but one must be well aware that the objective is to control the transmission to the maximum “.

In this sense, Simón recalled that the situation in each Autonomous Community is different and, therefore, will have to be taken into account in order to dictate measures for the summer period.

“Yes, measures can be proposed in general, but we cannot propose all the common measures because the situations are very different in the different autonomous communities”, he recalled, referring to the plan of shared measures prepared by Health with the Autonomous Communities and announced yesterday. the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

A national agreement that some regional leaders demanded, such as Ximo Puig, president of the Valencian Community, who demanded that there be an agreement within the Interterritorial Council to limit mobility during Holy Week.

The President of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, spoke in the same direction in his social networks, where he announced that “Asturias will not relax the measures at Easter”: “We remain at a high level of risk and we We are around 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, when the level of control of the epidemic is reached at 50. We cannot let our guard down, ”he said.

If we look back at times of high mobility and greater social contact, like July 1 to September 15, we can see how we started with an incidence of 8.4 and ended in 253 cases.

Another marked summer date was Christmas and its following weeks. On December 18, Spain had an incidence of 214 cases per 100,000 population, while on January 27, the peak of the third wave, we were close to 900.