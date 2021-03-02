Health, in favor of maintaining perimeter confinements at Easter

Published: Tuesday March 2, 2021 11:20 AM

Traveling at Easter yes or no? The government and the Autonomous Communities have not yet announced whether or not they will lift the restrictions for the next holiday season, although everything indicates that this time a joint decision will be taken and the perimeter limits will be maintained.

This, they point out laSexta, is now the debate with the maintenance of the curfew. The person in charge of health, at least, is in favor of not relaxing the measures and from her ministry they recall that the objective is to go down to less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants “and that it is very easy to go up and difficult to get off. “

Carolina Darias and her autonomous counterparts are working to reach agreement in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System and jointly implement measures. They want to prevent it from happening like Christmas, when there were 17 different mobility plans and because of the increase in contacts, we had to deal with a third wave.

In this sense, Pedro Sánchez admitted in his last speech to Congress that the de-escalation was rapid and that the executive “should not have let their guard down” during the Christmas holidays. Errors which led to death figures similar to those of April and which, he warned, “we must not commit now”.

And the consequences of the increase in mobility at the end of December and the beginning of January are still paid. At the start of the year, the increase in incidence which reached historic levels was observed and forced the resumption of very severe restrictions, such as perimeter confinements or the closure of hotels and other non-essential businesses.

The Minister of Health asked in her last speeches that “we learn from the past so as not to make the same mistakes”. Likewise, she defended that she does not understand “the dates” and that “the only question that matters now is to reduce the incidence”, which is currently 175 cases per 100,000 population. It should be remembered that in mid-December there were around 190 cases.

For his part, Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies (CCAES), asked for caution regarding the flexible measures for the Easter holidays. He says he is “aware that there is a lot of fatigue” because we have been in this situation for a year, but asks “to hold out for a month or a month and a half” so that the situation stabilizes.

There are also regional governments, such as Asturias, Murcia, Navarre, Comunitat Valenciana, Andalucía or Castilla y León, which are in favor of maintaining the boundaries of the perimeter. Other presidents go further and ask, moreover, that there be a single criterion for all regions.

In addition to limiting the entry and exit of the territories – except for justified reasons of force majeure – the decree of the state of alarm maintains the curfews in force between 22:00 and 00:00 and 05:00 and 07:00: 00 hours.