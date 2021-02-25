Health is working on joint measures with the autonomous communities to prevent the same from happening at Christmas

Health Minister Carolina Darias announced that the government will work with the Autonomous Communities to prepare a document in which the same measures are specified across the country to deal with Holy Week.

This was clarified by the Minister during the press conference at the end of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System: “We are working in a coordinated manner through the Public Health Commission on a document that we hope to be able to present to the Council. In the coming years. weeks. action document to find out what can and cannot be done, ”said Darias.

The announcement comes after Executive Chairman Pedro Sánchez admitted the de-escalation at Christmas was “rushed”: “We shouldn’t let our guard down then,” he told Congress.

According to Darias, the key to this proposal is to maintain the downward contagion trend that the country has seen in recent weeks and to prevent the same thing that Sánchez pointed out from happening: “There is great sensitivity. to take measures in a shared manner, therefore the data of decline are maintained. And that we do not happen that after the reduction in measures and mobility, there is again an increase, “insists the Minister.

Likewise, Darias also asserts that “we cannot let our guard down,” despite the positivity of the data: “We are on our way, but we cannot let our guard down. A call for caution, responsibility and common sense. We know what happened in past experiences, and it is in our hands that the descent continues ”. For the Minister of Health, reaching the range of incidence of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is something which “is within reach”: “It is very important to maintain the measures”, he concludes.

Different positions between the autonomous communities

Precisely, with regard to Holy Week, the Autonomous Communities have shown different versions of how it should be managed. Regions such as Castilla y León and Asturias have already warned that their borders will remain closed during the holidays. Andalusia, meanwhile, ensures that decisions are made day by day; that is to say that “we will see it”, as indicated by the Andalusian Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre.

Castilla-La Mancha, unlike the others, has made it clear that its intention is to open up mobility: its president, Emiliano García-Page, has indicated that, given the evolution of the pandemic in the region – which he has spoken “extraordinary and eloquent” – the perimeter containment could be lifted in ten days.

Thus, García-Page intends to “relax the hand to revive the economy, hand in hand with health”. Something similar is happening in Cantabria, where Miguel Ángel Revilla has proposed to generate “some economic activity that results in the hospitality sector” at Easter if the data accompanies it.

Some differences that clash with what has been proposed by the President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, who advocates a line of action very similar to that of the government: “There must be a position of the system as a whole”, he maintained. In Galicia, Feijóo indicates that it cannot be excluded that it must be closed again at Easter, although he emphasizes that “the objective is getting closer and closer”.

In general, the positions of the regions are, in most cases, committed to prudence and to prevent the same thing from happening at Christmas. In accordance with the statements of Pedro Sánchez, who insisted this Wednesday on the fact that “now” our guard must not be lowered either, the government will call for the preparation of this joint document in the coming days. “We must insist on the measures,” insists Health.