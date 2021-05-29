health measures and dates by autonomous community

Posted: Saturday May 29, 2021 6:52 PM

The 2021 University entrance exams prohibit access to people suspected of suffering from the coronavirus, entry without a mask and the coincidence in time and space of the exams in the same area of ​​the building where they take place.

As in previous editions, Ebau, formerly Selectivity, is divided into two phases: the general (language and literature, foreign language, history and a common core depending on the chosen Bac modality) and the specific or voluntary, where they can be take a maximum of four exams.

The qualification for access to the University is always calculated by weighing 40% the qualification of the test and 60% the final qualification of the stage. It will be understood that the access conditions are satisfied when the result of this weighting is equal to or greater than 5 points.

The more flexible exam model – it offers more questions to choose from – which was adopted in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, which required all students to stay at home and take lessons online, will be repeated .

More than 200,000 young people are invited to the exams, of which more than 90% generally pass. The latest coronavirus prevention measures agreed by education, universities and health for Ebau 2021 require that no unnecessary crowds or trips form.

Valve masks are prohibited

For that, he advises to enlarge the places of examination; distribute the students among the greatest number of classrooms; reduce the capacity of toilets and services; limit as much as possible the coincidence in time and space of the examinations in the same area of ​​the building where they take place; stagger entrances and exits and allow the student to go to places closest to his home to reduce transfers.

The use of valve masks and the maintenance of an interpersonal safety distance of less than one and a half meters are prohibited.

Only people suffering from an illness or breathing difficulty that may be aggravated by its use or who, because of their disability or dependency, do not have the autonomy to eliminate it, or have behavioral alterations that make it unsustainable from mask use.

No entry for people with symptoms

People with symptoms compatible with COVID-19, those who have been diagnosed with the disease even though they have no symptoms and have not completed the required period of home isolation, or those who are in period will not be able to access the examination center quarantine for having had close contact with a positive.

Regarding ventilation, only if it is not possible to obtain adequate ventilation by natural or mechanical ventilation, filters or air purifiers (with HEPA filters) can be used.

Once the assessment is complete, it will be mandatory for students to leave the classroom immediately and do so in a staggered manner to avoid crowds.

If a person starts showing symptoms of COVID-19, they should go home as soon as possible and if for any reason they need treatment, they will be taken to a separate area for individual use.

The affected person will contact the health center or the referral telephone number of the autonomous community, or where applicable, their occupational risk prevention service, and their instructions will be followed.

The results, before June 25

Tests must be completed before June 18, 2021 and provisional results published before June 25, 2021.

The extraordinary appeal, a second possibility of approving or raising the rank, will end before July 16 or September 16 in case the Autonomous Community decides to hold it in September.

Call dates

– Murcia: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 1 to 3; the extraordinary call from June 30 to July 2.

– Andalusia: the ordinary stopover will be from June 15 to 17; the extraordinary call from July 13 to 15.

– Castilla-La Mancha: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 7 to 9; the extraordinary call from June 29 to July 1.

– Castilla y León: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 9 to 11; the extraordinary call from July 7 to 9.

– Valencian Community: the ordinary call will take place from June 8 to 10; the extraordinary call from July 6 to 8.

– Aragon: the ordinary stopover will be from June 8 to 10; the extraordinary call from July 5 to 7.

– Catalonia: the ordinary call will be from June 8 to 11; the extraordinary call from September 7 to 9.

– Community of Madrid: the ordinary call will take place from June 7 to 10; the extraordinary call from July 6 to 8.

– Extremadura: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 8 to 10; the extraordinary call from July 6 to 8.

– Galicia: the ordinary stopover will take place from 8 to 10 June; the extraordinary call from July 13 to 15.

– Asturias: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 8 to 10; the extraordinary call from July 6 to 8.

– Cantabria: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 7 to 9; the extraordinary call from July 5 to 7.

– Navarre: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 2 to 4; the extraordinary call from June 23 to 25.

– La Rioja: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 2 to 4; the extraordinary call from July 5 to 7.

– Basque Country: the ordinary stopover will be from June 8 to 10; the extraordinary call from July 6 to 8.

– Balearic Islands: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 8 to 10; the extraordinary call from July 6 to 8.

– Canary Islands: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 9 to 12; the extraordinary call from July 7 to 9.

– Ceuta and Melilla: the ordinary stopover will take place from June 15 to 17; the extraordinary call from July 13 to 15.