Health notifies 6,080 new infections and 66 more deaths

Publication: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 6:47 PM

Spain records 6,080 new cases of coronavirus and 66 more deaths in the past 24 hours. This is clear from the report of the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, which estimates the cumulative total of infections at 3,625,928, while the pandemic leaves a total of 79,568 deaths in our country.

The cumulative incidence, for its part, stands on Wednesday at 144.56 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. Thus, the decline of this indicator continues, which since yesterday is at the threshold considered as an average risk.

Already on Monday, Fernando Simón confirmed that the epidemiological figures are “favorable” and that most of the autonomous communities have a “downward trend”. However, he warned that it still cannot be ruled out that settlements after the fall of the state of alarm on May 9 “will not have an impact”.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues to advance: of the total number of citizens to be vaccinated, more than 18% already have the complete vaccination schedule. In addition, the government and communities have agreed that people under the age of 60 receiving a dose of AstraZeneca who were waiting to complete their vaccination schedule receive the second injection of Pfizer. In this link you can consult the vaccine that will suit you according to your age.