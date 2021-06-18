Health notifies second day in a row with fewer than 20 deaths from COVID-19 and cumulative incidence drops to 95 cases

Posted: Friday June 18 2021 5:25 PM

The Ministry of Health continues to show a downward trend in the presence of the coronavirus in our country. It does so in its 400th update, which adds 4,214 new infections in total and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of positives to 3,757,442, while the number of deaths from COVID-19 stands at 80,652. The cumulative incidence, meanwhile, continues its downward trend, up to 95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, leaving a decrease of 0.73 points from yesterday.

These figures come on the day when the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced a new and significant step forward in the fight against the pandemic, eliminating the mandatory nature of outdoor masks as of June 26.

“Gradually, the masks will start to fall off. Our streets, our faces will return to their normal appearance in the coming days,” said Sánchez, noting the progress and the “more intense pace” at which the vaccination campaign is advancing.

Experts disagree on this measure, opening the debate on whether or not it is too early to take it, as José Martinez Olmos and Professor López Acuña comment in Al Rojo Vivo.

135 dead in the week

The trend in the number of deaths, despite the fact that the notification of a single death from COVID-19 continues to be dramatic, continues to give reason for hope and provides good evidence for the role of vaccines.

The week started with the lowest number of deaths recorded in a weekend, with 16 deaths reported since Friday, which was the lowest number since July 27, 2020. Throughout the week, Monday to present hui, 135 deaths have been reported throughout the country from the coronavirus.

Another hopeful figure is that of patients in intensive care, falling below 800 for the first time since August 28, 2020.