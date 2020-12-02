Health offers meetings of up to 10 people and limits mobility between the autonomous communities between December 23 and January 6

Madrid

Updated: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 12:26 PM

Published on: 12/02/2020 12:04 PM

laSexta has accepted the project that Health will transfer this afternoon to the autonomous communities within the Interterritorial Council for Christmas. If there is consensus on the measures of the majority of the Interterritorial Council, the plan would be voted on and it would be binding. All this – they warn – if the epidemiological situation continues as it is now, with the downward curve.

As Eshter Redondo has advanced in Al Rojo Vivo, he sets the maximum for meetings at 10 people, that mobility between autonomous communities is limited between December 23 and January 6 and that it is the CCAAs who decide on family reunification.

Meetings with relatives and friends: reunification is authorized and the text adds: concerning the permanence of groups of people in public and private spaces between December 23, 2020 and January 6, 2021, “the autonomous communities and the cities The autonomous parts must provide that family or friend reunions to celebrate Christmas lunches and dinners on December 24, 25 and 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021 are conditioned not to exceed the maximum number of ten people, except that they are cohabitants In all cases, Health recommends that these meetings be composed of members belonging to the same coexistence group.

Mobility: “Between December 23, 2020 and January 6, 2021, the Autonomous Communities and Autonomous Cities, in the exercise of their own powers, will not allow face-to-face events to be held with a significant influx of the public ( such as Cabalgatas de Reyes), unless compliance with the provisions of the document “ Recommendations for mass events and activities in the context of the new normal due to COVID-19 in Spain ” is guaranteed, indicates the project to which laSexta had access.

For students returning home for the holidays, it is recommended that you limit social interactions and take precautionary measures 10 days in advance. Once at home, it is recommended to limit contact, to respect their bubble of coexistence and to interact especially outside, rather than inside.

The curfew on December 24 and 31 would start at 1:30 a.m. “On the nights of December 24 to 25 and from December 31 to January 1, the autonomous communities and cities will make effective the limitation of the freedom of movement of people at night (…) which may determine that the time The start of this limitation begins, at the latest at 1:30 am, only to allow the return home. In any case, this extension will not be used to go to different social meetings “.

Religious ceremonies in closed spaces will follow the capacity standards established in each autonomous community and city. It is recommended to avoid singing, recommending the use of pre-recorded music instead. Likewise, physical manifestations of devotion or tradition (kisses, contact on images, sculptures, etc.) should be avoided, by replacing them with others which do not pose a risk to health.

“The celebration of religious events, such as the rooster’s mass, will not hinder compliance with the regulations concerning the restriction of the freedom of movement of persons at night. It is recommended to offer telematics or telephone services as an alternative. television “.

Catering and hospitality. Hotel establishments will follow the capacity and prevention rules, as well as the rest of the restrictions in force in each community and autonomous city. In particular, indoors, adequate natural or mechanical ventilation must be guaranteed. It is recommended to reinforce the message of using the mask when you do not eat or drink and avoid eating from the same plate.

Public route: In coordination with local entities, it is recommended to promote greater use of outdoor public space so that there are more spaces available for citizens, as well as for the realization of cultural events, activities for children or for the hospitality industry. and trade, always respecting the above provisions regarding the celebration of Christmas events with a large number of people.

Sporting events: Major sporting events cannot be organized and, instead, virtual participation arrangements are recommended. Cultural events: Traditional Christmas activities that take place in cinemas, theaters, auditoriums, circus tents or similar will be carried out respecting the capacity provided in the autonomous community or the corresponding city.

Autonomous communities and cities are recommended to reinforce the messages in relation to prevention measures (6M): Mask (use of a mask for as long as possible), Hands (frequent hand washing), Subways (maintenance of physical distance ), Maximize ventilation and outdoor activities (keep windows and doors open as far as possible depending on the temperature), Minimize the number of contacts (preferably always the same bubble) and “I stay at home. home in case of symptoms, diagnosis or contact “.

Measures relating to residential health centers: It is recommended that, in cases where residents of residential health centers make a longer outing for the Christmas holidays, they be limited to a single address and stable coexistence bubble. Upon readmission, it is advisable to perform a diagnostic test for active infection, and in the days after readmission, monitoring and prevention measures will be taken to the extreme.