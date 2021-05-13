Health offers to vaccinate pregnant and breastfeeding women with Pfizer or Moderna

Publication: Thursday May 13, 2021 20:17

The Ministry of Health proposes to vaccinate pregnant and lactating women with messenger RNA vaccines – such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna – “when it corresponds to them according to the priority group to which they belong”.

This is reflected in the latest update of the COVID-19 vaccination strategy in Spain, agreed between the department headed by Carolina Darias and the Autonomous Communities.

This document points out that although clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccines do not include pregnant women, the available data, primarily on their use in the United States, “does not indicate any adverse effects on pregnancy.” He also cites an American study of 36,591 pregnant women vaccinated with doses of messenger RNA who “found no sign of safety.”

In contrast, the strategy refers to a recommendation from the UK Vaccination Committee to offer coronavirus vaccines to pregnant women at the same time as the rest of the population, based on their age and clinical risk. .

According to the document, said British committee in turn recommends to vaccinate them preferably with Pfizer or Moderna, because these vaccines “have been studied more in pregnant women”, although it underlines that this country recommends to supplement the vaccination schedule. also for those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca.

The Interterritorial Council document also specifies that certain European countries such as Belgium also recommend the use of messenger RNA vaccines for the vaccination of women during pregnancy, breastfeeding or who wish to become pregnant.

Therefore, it ends with the proposal to vaccinate pregnant and lactating mothers with this type of vaccination, if necessary. Also remember that an increased risk of severe COVID-19 has not been detected due to pregnancy, beyond the risk conditions that the person may have.

Vaccination of minors

On the other hand, the aforementioned document proposes that, once the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorizes the use of Pfizer in minors between 12 and 15 years old, those from 12 years old be vaccinated “with conditions very high risk ”. , “in a situation of high dependency” or “in centers for people with intellectual disabilities, supervised centers and special education centers”.

“The rest of adolescents and pre-adolescents will not be a priority at this time,” adds the document, which indicates that other older groups have a higher risk of hospitalization, admission to intensive care and death by. COVID-19.