Health opens door for new restrictions to be enforced for Easter if virus trend continues to rise

Updated: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:12 AM

Published on: 23.03.2021 10:05

Less than 10 days before Easter and with the trend of the virus on the rise, health opens the door to the application of new, more restrictive measures. This is the message they convey from the ministry if the advance of COVID is not stopped.

Minister Carolina Darias insists the Easter plan is a “minimum deal”, and while she hopes no new measures will be adopted, she issues a warning: “we will be vigilant in case developments would force us to do so “. “The virus is not conquered and it is in our power to prevent a new upturn and a fourth wave,” he said.

Thus, the latest data (for this Monday) shows that Spain adds 16,471 new infections, of which 1,318 have been notified in the last 24 hours. In addition, there have been 633 deaths from COVID-19 on the San José Bridge, since last Thursday.

The cumulative incidence remains at 128 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days, similar to that reported last Thursday. But this Monday it only falls in five autonomous communities, while the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community are still at low risk.

In addition, there is a worrying data that could indicate a change in trend: 11 Autonomous Communities have a cumulative incidence at seven days that exceeds 50% of what we have at 14 days. Some data which, according to Darias, points to the end of “the valley region”.

These statements coincide with the warning issued today by the World Health Organization: the coronavirus is again “on the rise” around the world and transmission increased last week, specifically in Europe by 12%.

These are the words of the doctor responsible for emerging diseases and zoonoses, Maria Van Kerkhove. So, and after five consecutive weeks of reduced coronavirus infections, over the past week, and to some extent due to the circulation of new variants, there is an increase in transmission and even deaths associated with this cause.

For now, these are the measures agreed by Health with the Autonomous Communities:

– Mobility between territories is limited with the closure of the regional perimeter, except in the Canaries and the Balearics.

– The curfew will begin at 11:00 p.m. at the latest and will last until 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings are also limited to four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces.

– In private spaces, meetings are limited only to cohabitants.