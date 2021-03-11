Health postpones decision to vaccinate 55-65 year olds with AstraZeneca

Publication: Thursday March 11, 2021 20:06

The Public Health Commission – in which the health and technicians of the Autonomous Communities are represented – has decided not to approve the use of AstraZeneca in the age group from 55 to 65 yet, for lack of clinical results . The objective is to be able to first have an evaluation and an opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and thus know with greater safety the possible undesirable effects that this formula can cause in this group of people.

The decision comes on a day when the AstraZeneca vaccine is the subject of controversy. Italy or Norway have announced that they are suspending the use of this formula against the coronavirus after Denmark recorded severe cases of thrombi in people who had received it. For this reason, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has indicated that “we will wait out of prudence, given the incidents which have occurred in certain countries”.

From the EMA, they were quick to communicate that they continued to recommend the administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union (EU), as it considers that “the benefits of the vaccine continue to be outweigh your risks ”. In Spain, Darias, asked for “peace” and “caution” in the face of measures taken in several European countries and reported that “in Spain no thrombotic event has been reported”.

The Minister of Health also mentioned the Janssen vaccine, already authorized by the European Medicines Agency, which will arrive from the second half of April with a contribution in the second quarter for Spain of 5.5 million doses . Darias insisted on the fact that the “good work” of the autonomous communities allows vaccinations at a good pace and that today the 5.1 million doses administered are already exceeded.

The passage of the chronically ill and those over 70

At the meeting of the Public Health Commission, it was also decided that patients with chronic diseases would be included in the next update of the vaccination strategy and that the age group of 70 to 79 years should be vaccinated simultaneously. The group that follows the vaccination of the over 80s.

It was decided that these patients are the people who have had a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, a solid organ transplant and a waiting list for it; people on hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis; people with oncohematologic disease; with solid organ cancer treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy; with lung cancer treated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy; and people with Down’s syndrome over 40 years of age.

Thus, the chronically ill are added to the list of priority groups at the time of vaccination, which already included health and social workers, essential workers, those over 80, then over 70, then the over-70s. 60 years old.