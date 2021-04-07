Health proposes that communities only vaccinate with AstraZeneca those over 60 years old

Publication: Wednesday April 7, 2021 9:26 PM

The Ministry of Health has proposed to the autonomous communities to inject the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only to people over 60, an age group to which other EU countries could adapt.

Health has included this item on the agenda of the Interterritorial Health Council which is meeting this afternoon after the meeting of European Ministers of Health which analyzed the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on this vaccine.

The EMA has confirmed a “possible link” between AstraZeneca and the unusual cases of blood clotting found in some people who received the vaccine.

According to the conclusions of the EMA Safety Committee (PRAC), “unusual” low platelet clots “should be included as very rare side effects” of the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on “all currently available evidence” , including advice from an ad hoc group of experts.

Due to this unusual nature, the EMA insisted that the benefits far outweigh the risks of side effects.

In Spain, the AstraZeneca vaccine has so far been given to people under the age of 65 and essential personnel such as firefighters, police officers or teachers, although this week the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, had the door to abolish the limit of 65 years.