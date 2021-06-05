Health publishes new restrictions on hotels, tourism and nightlife in the BOE

Posted: Saturday June 05, 2021 10:06 AM

The Official State Gazette (BOE) published the agreement of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System on the declaration of coordinated actions against COVID-19 after the approval last Wednesday by the Interterritorial Council with the votes against the governments autonomous regions of the Community of Madrid, the Basque Country, Catalonia, Galicia, Andalusia and Murcia.

The publication indicates that the opening of nightlife venues may be authorized when the epidemiological situation of the territorial unit of reference for the control of COVID-19 of the autonomous community in which the premises are located is outside the risk levels. or at alert level 1 according to the document “Coordinated response actions to control the transmission of COVID-19. In both scenarios, the recommendations proposed for alert level 1 in the said document will be followed. Although if the community is at alert level 2, the opening of nightlife venues can be assessed “as long as the additional indicators for estimating the alert level show a favorable development”.

These are the measures:

– Consumption of food and drink, both indoors and outdoors, will be seated at tables, ensuring that the appropriate safety distance is maintained of at least 1.5 meters between chairs at different tables.

– You cannot exceed 50% of the maximum capacity inside the premises, and tables will be limited to six people inside.

– The outdoor terraces of these establishments may occupy all the authorized tables, always ensuring the aforementioned distance between the tables and the tables will have a limit of ten people outside.

– The closing hours of these establishments will be at most 2:00 a.m., and may be extended until 3:00 a.m.

Hotel and terraces

In hotels, restaurants and terraces, as well as in beach bars and restaurants, the publication reflects various measures:

– In territories outside the risk levels, the authorized capacity will be 50% indoors, and may be increased by 10% if risk control measures are applied which guarantee a high level of ventilation and control of air quality.

– On the outdoor terraces, all authorized tables can be occupied, ensuring that a good safety distance of at least 1.5 meters is maintained between the chairs at the various tables.

– Bar service and consumption are authorized, maintaining the aforementioned distance. Tables will have a limit of six people inside and ten outside. At alert levels 1 to 4, the provisions of the coordinated response actions document will be followed.

– Hours: the document published this Saturday in the BOE underlines that the closing time of these establishments will be at 01:00 at the latest and that they will stop serving at 00:00.

Mass events and activities

Regarding non-ordinary mass events and activities, the text establishes that the measures to control the risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 proposed in the document “Coordinated response actions for the control of COVID transmission will be applied.” to all mass events that meet the definition included in said document.

The organizers of mass events, in coordination with local authorities, must carry out a risk assessment in accordance with the provisions of the document “Recommendations for mass events and activities in the context of the new normal due to COVID-19 in Spain” , agreed to the Public Health Commission of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

On the basis of this assessment, additional specific measures to reduce the risk of transmission should be implemented if necessary. This risk assessment should be made available to health authorities if necessary.

On the other hand, the document specifies that it is forbidden to smoke on public roads or in outdoor spaces when a minimum interpersonal distance of at least 2 meters cannot be respected. This limitation will also apply to the use of any other tobacco inhalation device, water pipes, hookahs or similar products.

Likewise, it will not be allowed to smoke, consume other tobacco products or consume electronic cigarettes in the area designated for the public of non-ordinary mass outdoor events and activities.

tourism

Los viajeros que acrediten estar inmunizados con la pauta completa de las vacunas Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, autorizadas por la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA), o las chinas Sinopharm y Sinovac-Coronavac podrán entrar en España desde el próximo lunes, 7 of June. This is indicated by the decree published this Saturday in the Official Journal of the State (BOE), prepared by the Ministries of Health and the Interior, responsible for health and border control, and which requires that he be accredited as conditions to enter Spain to have received the complete program 14 days before.

Another novelty is that tourists or passengers for justified travel purposes who until now required a PCR to enter Spain (all except the 10 territories that the government includes in the list of exempt countries), will be able to do this with an antigen test with negative results.

According to the Interior and Health Decree, the European Union is developing the framework for the issuance, verification and acceptance of interoperable vaccination certificates, diagnostic and recovery tests, in order to facilitate free movement between Member States during pandemic, by introducing the EU COVID Digital Certificate.

All passengers arriving in Spain by air or sea must complete a health control form before departure through the Spain Travel Health website or app, a system that has been modified “to facilitate the location of these passengers on the que traceability measures must be applied, as well as the inclusion in the control procedure of the vaccination certificate, the diagnostic and recovery test that travelers can present ”.

Thus, in the case of land borders, all persons over six years of age, coming from countries or areas at risk who arrive in Spain, must have one of the certifications envisaged in this resolution. Travelers from Brazil, India and South Africa will not be able to enter Spain due to the high incidence of covid-19 variants.

In this way and coinciding with the opening to tourists on June 7, Spain will test the digital green certificate, a QR code, accepted by the 27 EU countries, which guarantees that the tourist does not have a good covid because that he is vaccinated, has passed the disease or has a negative PCR.

The movement of passengers linked to international cruise-type liners and whose activity was re-established on May 27, 2021, is also regulated in this same decree.

On the other hand, students who are studying in the Member States or Associated Schengen States and who have the corresponding long-term residence permit or visa will be allowed to cross the border, provided that they go to the country where they find themselves. student, and that the entry takes place during the academic year or the previous 15 days.

If the destination is Spain and the duration of the stay is up to 90 days, it must be proven that the studies are carried out in an approved educational center in Spain, registered in the corresponding administrative register, following a program in full-time during this phase and in person, leading to the award of a diploma or certificate of study.