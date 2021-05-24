Health reports 11,067 new cases and 91 deaths over the weekend

Publication: Monday, May 24, 2021 6:41 PM

The Ministry of Health on Monday notified 11,067 new cases of coronavirus and 91 deaths over the weekend, which are in addition to official data on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these infections, a total of 1,017 were counted in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence stands at 129.41 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, and thus continues to decline.

Since the start of the pandemic in our country, Spain has already recorded 3,647,520 infections and 79,711 deaths due to COVID-19.

To these data, we must add that of positivity, which is that used by the World Health Organization to qualify the pandemic and considers that if it is less than 5%, as today in Spain, it is under control. .

More specifically, the latest data recorded places the positivity rate at 4.9%. And with those numbers, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center at the University of Washington, created by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has placed Spain on the home stretch of the pandemic.