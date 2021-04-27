Health reports 117 deaths and 7,665 new infections in the last day

Publication: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 6:08 PM

Spain added 7,665 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday to the official figures reported by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 4,420 were reported in the past 24 hours. Additionally, deaths from COVID-19 stand at 117 on the last day.

With these data, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, declared on Monday that “the evolution of the epidemic will not lead us to situations of third or second wave”.

Optimistic, the Health spokesperson also warned that “developments are showing signs of hope,” but insisted on calling for caution: “The forecast is that at the beginning of next week we will have an occupation. maximum of the UCI, and from there, if the transmission has been brought under control, the occupancy rate could drop. “

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 77,855 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,496,134 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.