Health reports 133 deaths and 14,004 infections in the last day

Posted: Thursday June 10 2021 7:19 PM

The Ministry of Health added this Thursday 14,004 new cases of coronavirus and 133 deaths to the official data which reflects the evolution of the pandemic in Spain; Figures that reflect a sharp increase in infections and deaths from the previous day, when 4,427 new infections and 23 deaths from the disease were reported.

Of the new infections to date, a total of 2,012 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence (IA) drops to 110.35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, and maintains the decline recorded in recent months. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stressed this Wednesday that “the pandemic maintains a downward trend, slow, but downward and similar to that observed last week”, and that also now “there is a tendency towards the homogenization of the situation in the different territories ”.

Since the start of the pandemic, 80,465 people have died from the coronavirus in our country and a total of 3,729,458 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by PCR tests.