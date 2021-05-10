Health reports 13,984 new cases and 103 deaths over the weekend

Publication: Monday, May 10, 2021 6:48 PM

The Ministry of Health on Monday notified 13,984 new cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths over the weekend, which are in addition to official data on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these infections, a total of 1,349 were counted in the past 24 hours.

As for the cumulative incidence at 14 days, it stands at 189 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. “Still at very high levels and with many differences between communities,” Fernando Simón, director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center, said at a press conference.

Thus, the spokesperson for Health also stressed that “we continue to have a lot of COVID in Spain”.

Since the start of the pandemic in our country, Spain has already recorded 3,581,392 infections and 78,895 deaths from COVID-19.

With the end of the state of alert on May 9, it is now the autonomous communities which must directly ask the justice to adopt the restrictions and measures they want to impose, such as the curfew or the limitation of the mobility. And as has happened in the Canary Islands before, on some occasions the Autonomous Superior Courts do not always allow these restrictions.

This is why the central executive has opened the door to promote legal changes to facilitate the efforts of self-government. According to the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo: “If the need for additional legal changes arises, they will be studied and proposed before the courts.” In addition, he recalled that the regions can also request the state of alarm for their own territories.