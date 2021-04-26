Health reports 147 deaths and 19,852 infections over the weekend

Publication: Monday April 26, 2021 18:38

The Ministry of Health reported this Monday, April 26, 19,852 new coronavirus infections and 147 deaths due to the disease since last Friday, which are in addition to the official figures which reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the infections reported over the weekend, 2,160 were detected in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 77,738 people have died from COVID-19 and 3,488,469 have been infected with the disease, according to confirmations from PCR tests.

Speed ​​up vaccination

With hope placed on vaccination to reduce the pressure of the pandemic in Spanish hospitals, the good news of the day comes with the doses of the Pfizer vaccine that the country started receiving since Monday. If a week ago the Autonomous Communities received 1.2 million bottles from the company, today this figure has risen to 1.7 million, reaching a new record.

The arrival of new doses makes it possible to accelerate the vaccination campaign, and with those of Pfizer, the 188,000 doses of Moderna and the 103,000 of AstraZeneca, Spain has, for the first time in a week, more than two million of doses to inoculate.

Health Minister Carolina Darias said she was satisfied with the vaccination rate in the country, saying that “we are meeting targets and breaking vaccination records”.