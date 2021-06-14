Health reports 16 deaths and 8,167 infections over the weekend

Posted: Monday June 14 2021 6:40 PM

Spain added 8,167 new coronavirus infections and 16 deaths to the official figures released by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic on Monday. Of these cases, a total of 746 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 104 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population over the past 14 days and maintains its slow “very slow” decline, registering nearly five points lower than last Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 80,517 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,741,767 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

This is being billed as a key week in the vaccination campaign, since the government’s forecast is that these days the milestone of having 15 million people with the full guideline in our country or two if it comes to one of the other approved formulas).

The government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, did not hesitate to defend last Wednesday the data which, she insists, supports that the vaccination in our country reached a “cruising speed”. “Despite the fact that many doubted the capacity of our health system, the goals set by the president of the government are being achieved,” Montero said at the time.