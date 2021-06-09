Health reports 23 deaths and 4,427 infections in the past day

Update: Wednesday 09 June 2021 18:15

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday added 4,427 new cases of coronavirus and 23 deaths to official data which reflects the evolution of the pandemic; Figures that reflect an increase in infections and a notable decrease in deaths compared to the previous day, when 3,504 new infections and 73 deaths from the disease were counted. Of these new infections, a total of 2,160 were reported in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence (AI) drops to 111.91 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days, confirming the continued decline that has been recorded in recent months.

The vaccination figures obtained in our country are also very positive. Half of the population to be vaccinated has already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that around 20,000,000 people have already started their vaccination process.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 80,332 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,715,454 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.