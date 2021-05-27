Health reports 33 deaths from coronavirus, second best figure since August last year

Publication: Thursday, May 27, 2021 6:13 PM

The Department of Health added 5,290 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, and of those cases, a total of 2,510 have been reported in the past 24 hours. In addition, 33 deaths from the disease have been added to the official figures on the course of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence on Thursday amounts to 125 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days. This code fell yesterday to 126.3 cases, a figure that had not been reached since August 17, 2020.

While it is positive that the incidence is gradually decreasing – given the fact that the objective set by the government is to reduce it to 50 – the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, insisted this week that he There has been “a reduction in the downward trend, which has stabilized nationally and in particular in three regions where there is an increase.”

According to the Minister of Health, this is due to the fact that “the stagnant decline that we are observing is strongly influenced by the epidemic in population groups under the age of 50, among which there is a slight increase in transmission. . of the group. In other words, despite the decrease in infections and deaths in the groups of older people who are, for the most part, vaccinated and immunized, infections have increased in recent weeks among the unvaccinated population, which is “softening” – according to the terms of Fernando Simón – the trend decline.

On the other hand, hospitalized patients fall below 5,000 cases. Thus, the pressure in the service is 3.96% and the occupancy rate of ICU beds is 15.12%. Finally, the Basque Country is emerging from an extreme risk in the occupation of intensive care. Only Madrid and La Rioja remain at this level.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain 79,888 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,663,176 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.