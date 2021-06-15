Health reports 3,432 new infections while the incidence is close to 100 cases

Update: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 6:34 PM

Posted: 06/15.2021 6:32 PM

Spain added 3,432 new coronavirus infections this Tuesday to the official figures communicated by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 1,605 were reported in the past 24 hours. Additionally, deaths from COVID-19 stand at 62 on the last day.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 101.39 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population over the past 14 days and is down three points from the previous day. Now that AI is “homogenizing” between territories, the same is not true by age group.

This is what Fernando Simón, spokesperson for Health, said on Monday that “vaccinated groups have minor incidences and unvaccinated groups, unfortunately, and probably due to the relaxation of measures, have maintained a stable and even increasing incidence “.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain 80,579 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,745,199 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

The next steps in de-escalation are debated

With a more favorable evolution of the pandemic, the indicators of which are falling at a slow but continuous pace week after week, the autonomous communities are debating with Health to give way to the relaxation of certain measures. Among them, the elimination of the obligation to wear a mask in outdoor spaces. Some communities have asked for this to happen as soon as possible, before the end of the month, but most want it to happen jointly across Spain.

Moreover, these days there is also progress towards the reopening of the nightlife, which in regions like Madrid or Catalonia will take place this same June. The ministry left it in the hands of the CCAA to regulate restrictions on hospitality, and changed its standards – hitherto gathered in the Declaration of Coordinated Actions – with “recommendations” regarding mass events and nightlife.