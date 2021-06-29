Health reports 40 deaths and 7,091 infections in last day

Updated: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 6:22 PM

Published: 06/29/2021 6:21 PM

Spain added 7,091 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday to the official figures communicated by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 3,911 were reported in the past 24 hours. In addition, deaths from COVID-19 amount to the last day.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 106.82 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the past 14 days. After several months of decline, these data stagnate and, although at the territorial level they become homogeneous, “thanks to the vaccination”, according to the age groups the incidence is very unequal.

As explained by the spokesperson for Health and director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies on Monday, we observe that among those who have not received any dose there is “a real increase in transmission, which has an effect on the global indicator of the pandemic in Spain. “On the contrary, among the groups already immune, there are downward trends.

Despite this, there are 10% of people vaccinated who do not obtain immunity, and for this reason, Simón stressed the importance of “vaccinating in a homogeneous way”.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 80,829 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,799,733 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by PCR testing.