Health reports 4,924 new infections and 13 deaths

Posted: Friday June 25 2021 6:31 PM

The Ministry of Health shares its latest report on the daily development of the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 4,924 new cases in the past 24 hours and 13 deaths.

One more day we have to look at the accumulated incidence data, which amounts to 95.03 cases per 100,000 population. This represents an increase of 1.84 points compared to the figure for Thursday, when it stood at 93.19 cases.

This observation occurs in the last hours of the compulsory wearing of the mask in outdoor spaces. This Friday, the BOE published the decree in which it is established that from June 26 at 00:00, this protective element will not be compulsory for outdoor use, provided that a series of conditions are reunited.

In addition, this update comes in the midst of a mega-epidemic born after the year-end trips to Mallorca, which already exceed the 500 reported infections and which affects several autonomous communities, among which Madrid, Galicia, Euskadi, Valencian Community, Murcia and Aragon.

In total, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in our country is, to date, 3,782,463. The number of victims left behind by COVID-19 stands at 80,779.