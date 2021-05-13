Health reports 5,701 new infections and 73 deaths in last day

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 6:08 PM

The health ministry added 5,701 new coronavirus infections and 73 deaths from the disease to official figures on the course of the pandemic on Tuesday. Of these cases, a total of 2,739 were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 79,281 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,598,452 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

In addition, vaccination against COVID-19 continues at a steady pace. On Thursday, government president Pedro Sánchez announced the arrival of 13 million Pfizer vaccines in June, doses that Sánchez noted will help us achieve group immunity on time. “We are going straight to group immunity”

“I announced that in the week of May 3, we would have 5 million with a full schedule. And in the first week of June, there will be 10 million vaccinated,” insisted the president, confident that the figure of 33 million vaccinated to be reached by mid-August.