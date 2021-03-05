Health reports 637 deaths and 6,654 new infections

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 7:02 PM

The Department of Health shared its latest report on the coronavirus pandemic of the week, notifying 6,654 new infections in the past 24 hours and 637 deaths.

The news of the document intervenes, one more day, in the evolution of the cumulative incidence, which falls below 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time since August 21. Now this data is placed in 149.23 cases in the last 14 days.

Last week, he pointed out that the number had dropped below 200 cases. Today, seven autonomous communities exceed these 150 cases, Melilla being the one with the highest rate (390.81 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

The point of view is also put on hospital pressure, with six autonomous communities above 30% of intensive care beds occupied by COVID patients and with three above 40% (La Rioja, Ceuta and Madrid). The data for Extremadura, which has the lowest rates in this area and in cumulative incidence, stand out positively.

These data arrive before Easter when the different territories take joint measures to limit mobility and thus avoid a new situation like the one that occurred at Christmas, when all the indicators were triggered.

It is at least the Health plan faced with increasingly early dates, although all the territories do not agree, and which will determine the next steps in the face of the new restrictions and the vaccination plan.