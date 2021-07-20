Health responds to Madrid and ensures that it will be able to administer the second doses of Pfizer

Posted: Monday July 19 2021 11:41 PM

Health ensures that the Community of Madrid will be able to administer the second doses of Pfizer, since no territory will have “problems of out of stock” for lack of vials. This was clarified by the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, after the controversy in Madrid over the second doses.

The government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has asked for “patience” for the delay of the second doses of people vaccinated with Pfizer, which must be administered at 21 days, and is hiding in that they do not have enough vaccines at the moment .

“We are in an environment of vaccine shortage and we receive half of the vaccines as in June,” said Madrid’s Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

Now from the ministry they are responding to these statements to make it clear that there will be no problem administering the full schedule of this vaccine. The expert assures that with the current data, the Community of Madrid “would not have problems of out of stock at least in the next three weeks”, and all this despite the fact that the arrival of the Pfizer bottles in July will be less than last month.

The Secretary of State for Health also recalled that the government, through the EU distribution mechanism, obtained “with great efforts” an advance of pharmaceutical vials for the last month, which all territories were informed that they were able, he said, to make “good planning” of vaccinations taking into account that this month the arrival of remittances would decrease.

On the other hand, Calzón explained that AstraZeneca’s surplus vaccines will be used for the Covax cooperation mechanism for developing countries.