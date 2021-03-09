Health restrictions for Easter and Father’s Day Bridge

Published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:17 PM

The Interterritorial Council will approve this Wednesday the restrictions for Holy Week which, as we learned on Tuesday, will also be extended to the Father’s Day bridge in communities where it is a public holiday.

In this way, actions against COVID-19 will be carried out during the period between March 17 and 21, 2021 in the territories where it is a public holiday on March 19; and from March 26 to April 9, 2021, in the rest of the territory.

The health project distinguishes between mandatory measures that affect perimeter closures, social gatherings or curfews; and recommendations focused on the alert level of each community, mass events and the joint communication campaign.

Where will there be perimeter closures?

Only the autonomous communities of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, due to the geographical and logistical peculiarities implied by the insularity, will be exempted from respecting the perimeter closures at Easter and at the San José Bridge.

The rest of the communities will have to close the perimeter during these two holiday periods, although the closure of the bridge will only affect the autonomies in which it is a public holiday.

Curfew hours

According to the document, the right to night mobility will be limited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, the text contains an “alternative wording” which raises the possibility that this closure will be done from 11 pm, time at which the Community of Madrid currently established it. The Interterritorial Council will approve the final decision.

Limitations on social gatherings

This is another of the mandatory measures. According to the document, the permanence of groups of people will be limited to a maximum of 4, both in public and private spaces, except in the case of cohabitants.

As in the case of the curfew, the possible alternative is for groups of people to be allowed to stay a maximum of 4 in closed public spaces and 6 in open public spaces, except in the case of cohabitants. In this case, in private spaces, meetings will be limited to cohabitants.

Non-binding recommendations

The project recommends that all autonomies not lower the level of alert in which the autonomous community finds itself from the two weeks preceding the start of Holy Week, although the indicators are favorable. Yes, the restrictions could be increased during these two weeks.

It is also requested that massive events of any kind involving an agglomeration or a concentration of people not be organized. In addition, it is specified that events in closed spaces will follow the capacity rules and other measures established according to the level of alert of each autonomous community.

Finally, he considers it “relevant” to lead an institutional campaign to avoid the relaxation of behavior, with the slogan “We do not save weeks, we save lives”.