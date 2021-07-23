Health says “there will be a third booster dose” of the COVID-19 vaccine

Posted: Friday July 23 2021 9:44 AM

Health ensures that “everything seems to indicate that there will be a third dose of vaccine”. This is what Minister Carolina Darias explained during an interview this Friday with Onda Cero. “What will have to be determined is when. We have signed a contract with the EU with Pfizer and Moderna,” added the health official.

Darias also insisted on the need to “continue to vaccinate everyone to be close to 100%”. “The virus has a lifestyle that is changing, and some are more transmissible. When you reach 70%, you have to keep working,” he added.

