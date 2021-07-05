Health sees “all the sense” of opening vaccination to the youngest after the outbreak of infections

Posted: Monday July 05, 2021 11:26 PM

The cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases in Spain is triggered by uncontrolled infections in the youngest, and it is that in the age groups between 12 and 29 years, the incidence even exceeds 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. . Faced with this situation, Health is aiming for a single solution: the vaccine.

It is precisely in those groups who, for the most part, have not yet received any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, in which infections are on the increase as social life and mobility are less restricted. Therefore, Health will discuss this Wednesday with the autonomous communities within the Interterritorial Health Council the possible generalized vaccination of under 29s.

Certain age groups in which vaccination has been authorized for nearly a month, which territories such as Catalonia or Melilla have already set up. This was recalled by the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, during a press conference to assess the evolution of the pandemic, insisting that the strategy “allows age groups to overlap perfectly ‘, so the vaccination is open to all and it was considered advisable to start overlapping it.

“This is about not wasting any dose and that the vaccination rate does not stop,” Calzón explained. In this context, he argued that in the summer “it makes perfect sense” to open up vaccination to all groups, especially those under 40 because, otherwise, “it would take several weeks to get” vaccination .

For his part, the spokesperson for Health and director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, recognized the “extra effort” made by young people to whom the doses of the vaccine have not yet reached. .

“Among them, the incidence is increasing because these are groups that are not yet vaccinated. A much greater effort is required from them and much longer than the rest of the population,” said Simón.