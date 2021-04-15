Health studies ban smoking on terraces even if there are two

Publication: Thursday, April 15, 2021 3:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health is studying the ban on smoking on the outdoor terraces of hotels and restaurants throughout the country, whether or not it is possible to maintain two meters as an interpersonal safety distance. Something health sources at LaSexta point out will not be discussed today at the Public Health Commission meeting and it is unclear when it will be presented to the CCAA.

Independent sources confirm to laSexta the existence of a project, to which the EFE agency had access. According to EFE, the Health proposal would have “the dual objective of acting on smoking as a risk factor for infection and contagion of COVID-19, as well as the need to help control the progression of the disease in Spain” .

In summer, Sanidad agreed with communities to ban smoking in the street and on terraces if the two-meter safety distance could not be guaranteed. But now it would go further, with the smoking ban, although that distance could be enforced.

The measure is not new. There are already six Autonomous Communities that prohibit the consumption of tobacco, electronic cigarettes and water pipes on outdoor terraces regardless of the safety distance of two meters. These are the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, the Valencian Community, Asturias and Aragon.