Health studies giving only one dose to people who have passed the coronavirus

Publication: Thursday, February 25, 2021 11:32 PM

Silvia Calzón, Secretary of State for Health, reported that the Public Health Commission is studying the advisability of administering the two doses of coronavirus vaccines, or only one, to people who have already passed COVID- 19.

During a press conference with Fernando Simón, Calzón indicated that the Ministry of Health is already working with the autonomous communities in a fourth update of the common vaccination strategy. As noted, the immunization group met last Wednesday and throughout Thursday and tomorrow Friday, with the CCAA to “pay particular attention to the second stage of immunization, starting in April, when the vaccine availability is going to be much higher ”.

In addition to evaluating how to proceed with the vaccination of people who have overcome the coronavirus, the Secretary of State explained that a document of recommendations for nursing homes who have finished with the vaccination is being studied, to decide which measures can be relaxed.

Likewise, the epidemiologist pointed out that the decision to exclude people over 55 from vaccination with AstraZeneca is “under constant review”.

“We said from the start that it wouldn’t just depend on AstraZeneca’s clinical trials in the US, but on the strength of the data that other countries can offer us on real efficacy. UK, but not They have completed the whole assessment process. We are waiting for the evidence to increase to make a decision with all the guarantees, ”he detailed.

“Very good rate” of vaccination

Calzón said Spain has a “very good rate” of vaccination, already exceeding 4.5 million doses delivered. A total of 3,436,158 doses were administered, which represents over 76% of deliveries.

In addition, 1,231,782 have already received the two doses of the vaccine, which implies that 2.6% of the Spanish population is already vaccinated.