Health subtracts over 70,000 cases from official data, adds 192 deaths

Publication: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 6:46 PM

Official data from the Ministry of Health on the coronavirus pandemic in Spain added 2,662 new infections reported in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. In addition, 192 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded on the last day.

The cumulative incidence (AI) drops to 168 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the past 14 days (from 175 yesterday). However, this parameter is increasing in four territories, including Melilla and Ceuta, which are the ones with the most AI.

Hospital pressure also seems to be improving little by little. There are currently 11,246 patients admitted for COVID-19 across Spain (11,754 yesterday) and 2,796 in ICU (2,923 yesterday). The occupancy rate of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus cases decreased to 8.94%, while the occupancy rate of intensive care beds also fell to 26.99%.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 69,801 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,130,184 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by a PCR test. However, the total data on infections are lower than those reported the day before (3,204,531, a difference of 74,347), with Catalonia having “eliminated duplicate cases”, according to the ministry.

Health prefers to maintain perimeter closures at Easter

Easter is approaching and the government and Autonomous Communities have yet to decide whether they will maintain mobility restrictions or make them more flexible to allow travel during holidays. Everything indicates that, this time, a joint decision will be taken and the limits of the perimeter will be maintained.

The health ministry insists the goal should be to reduce the incidence to 50 cases per 100,000 population before further easing measures to contain infections. However, Carolina Darias and her autonomous counterparts are working to reach an agreement in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System and to implement the measures jointly.