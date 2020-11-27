Health trusts to immunize the entire population in summer

Publication: Friday November 27 2020 11:47

The Ministry of Health hopes that the entire population will be vaccinated in the summer, in the last stage of the vaccination plan that the government has devised, with the 140 million doses to which Spain has committed thanks to the contracts of the Union European with various pharmaceutical laboratories. . Vaccinations start in January – that’s the schedule.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, estimates that at the end of the year and in January the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive. In this first stage of the Plan, between January and early March, the authorities will vaccinate the groups considered to be at risk of the 15 set up by the Government: residents and health and social personnel and people with severe disabilities.

Between March and early June, Illa estimates that it will be possible to vaccinate a large part of the population, although it is not yet known which groups will go into this second phase. This will be decided by the technicians who designed the vaccination plan according to the risk of morbidity and mortality, that of exposure to the virus, the socio-economic impact and that of transmission.

In the third stage, from June, the Minister of Health hopes that there will be enough doses to vaccinate the entire population in summer.

These are the groups designed by the technicians of the Executive and which will be segmented according to the available doses.

– Health and social personnel.

– People residing in centers for the elderly.

– Over 64 years old.

– People with severe disabilities.

– People with risk conditions, groups and scientific evidence.

– People who live or work in closed environments.

– Vulnerable people by socio-economic situation.

– People with essential jobs.

– Staff.

– Population of children.

– Adolescent population.

– Total adult population.

– Population of areas with high incidence or epidemics.

– Pregnant and nursing mothers.

– People who are already immune, with antibodies.