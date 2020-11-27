Health updates its vaccination plan in Spain against the coronavirus

Publication: Friday, November 27, 2020 06:53

Salvador Illa appears this Friday to update the vaccination strategy, after discussing the national plan against the coronavirus on Wednesday with the autonomous communities within the Interterritorial Council.

The government has incorporated the COVID-19 vaccine into the immunization schedule. It will be number 15. The health plan to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus will be carried out in three phases, since the first vaccines will be available in limited quantities and will gradually increase, and 18 groups have been formed.

The Minister of Health justified the choice of these 18 priority groups on the basis of four criteria: the risk of mortality, the risk of exposure to the disease, the transmission of the disease and the socio-economic impact.

Healthcare workers, those who live or work in nursing homes and people with disabilities will be the first to have a voluntary and free option. To find out what other favorite groups are we will have to wait, as the minister has said he will not release them until his vaccination round approaches.

“We expect to be able to start vaccinating in January, when we receive the first vaccines.” The minister specified that the supply will be in three batches depending on the availability of vaccines. “The first stage will be limited and will run from January to March. The second, which may increase, will probably last until June.” Illa stressed that she will be in a third stake when the campaign can “cover all priority groups”.

With it, it is expected that a substantial part of the population will be vaccinated in the first six months of 2021. The strategy will be designed by the government in collaboration with the autonomous communities, with the aim that there is no differences in access between different territories. . In this sense, the minister stressed that this vaccine will be “just as safe as all those used in the country”.

– First stage: initial and very limited supply of vaccine doses. This step, estimated by Salvador Illa at a press conference, will take place in January, February and March 2021. And two and a half million people will be vaccinated.

– Second step: gradual increase in the number of vaccines which will increase the number of people to be vaccinated. This will be between March and June, according to Health calculations.

– Third step: increase in the number of doses and vaccines available to cover all priority groups.

In this first phase, there will be a priority group:

1. Residents and health and social personnel of residences for the elderly and disabled.

2. Front-line health workers.

3. Other health and social workers.

4. People with disabilities who need intensive supports to develop their lives (large non-institutionalized dependents).

It will be voluntary, free and citizens will know what it is

Some 140 million doses will reach Spain under contracts already signed between the European Commission and seven pharmaceutical companies. Closest: the University of Oxford vaccine with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, the latest to be shut down. In total, the government estimates that with these doses, 80 million people can be vaccinated, almost double the country’s population.

What about the rest of the doses? According to the minister, Spain will make “an effort of solidarity” so that countries outside the European Union can also benefit from vaccination and control the pandemic in the world.

Enough for 26 million

At present, as the Minister has detailed and appears in the national strategy, Spain has confirmed more than 52 million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Since both require two injections (three or four weeks difference between doses), the government has reportedly already guaranteed the vaccination of more than 26 million Spaniards, or 55% of the population.

In addition, citizens will have the right to know which vaccine has been administered from the portfolio of seven to which Spain opts. As stated in the document, “All people vaccinated will be provided with adequate information about the vaccine given and an immunization record, or similar, which will include the type of vaccine given, the date of vaccination and the date of the second dose, if appropriate. , as well as how to proceed in the event of a suspected adverse reaction “.

Illa valued the “robust system” of vaccination, with a great tradition in the country. This logistics, with more than 13,000 points of care, has enabled 14 million citizens to be vaccinated against the flu in just eight weeks.

The aim is for a large part of the Spanish population to be vaccinated in the first semester. The first phase, which brings together 2.5 million Spaniards considered to be at risk or of special protection (elderly people in residence, toilets, etc.), will take place during the first three months of the year, upon arrival. of the first doses.

Logistics on track

Logistics seem to be on the right track, although the truth is that some specific requirements of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require them to be kept at very low temperatures, could pose a complication. The minister believes, however, that “the usual logistics mean that we can ensure that these issues are resolved or are being resolved.”

On the other hand, and as part of the vaccination plan, Health will launch a special pharmacovigilance plan with the intention of monitoring the vaccinated people and controlling the administration of the second dose. Spain will participate in a European study with seven other countries in which the effectiveness of inoculation will be tested.