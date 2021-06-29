Health wants to speed up vaccination of young people after macro-epidemic in Mallorca

Madrid

Posted: Tuesday June 29 2021 8:48 AM

The macro-epidemic in Mallorca, which has left more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus and a dozen autonomous communities affected, has led Health to want to accelerate the pace of the vaccination strategy.

In this sense, as the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, described on Monday, the goal is to achieve high vaccination coverage, even if this requires overlapping groups. In other words, knowing that more than 80% of people over 40 have at least one dose of vaccine, those under this age are starting to find their place on the Health list. In fact, some CCAAs already have it in their plans.

Madrid: self-meeting for over 12s from July 5

The Community of Madrid is one of the first to have the advancement of vaccination among its plans. As explained on Monday by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, he plans to start the vaccination of all people aged 39 to 12 as of July 5.

“What will be done is to facilitate their vaccination, that a gap that remains free can be vaccinated one of the 28 or 36, that is to say facilitate self-nomination and close this group who is the one we left and I hope they will all be vaccinated by September, “said the leader in an interview with Onda Madrid.

So, he explains, everything will again depend on the availability of doses, but with the increasing arrival of vials, the process continues to move forward. For this reason, already this week the self-citation was extended to people aged 38 to 39.

Castilla-La Mancha: vaccination of over 12s “if there are no incidents”

In the same line of what the Community of Madrid advances, Castilla-La Mancha is another of the regions which wants to vaccinate young people almost from now on. In this case, the director of public health, Juan José Camacho, indicated that, “if there is no last minute incident”, throughout the coming week all the general population of more 12-year-olds may request an appointment for the vaccine. .

This is what the leader said on Monday in an interview with the regional newspaper of CMM, in which he assured that the system and all the technical questions it concerns will be ready this week. In this way, they intend to protect the territory and continue vaccination, in an autonomy where nearly 40% of the population has the full guideline.

Catalonia hopes to extend vaccination to people over 16

The Catalan region also has a self-designation system with which the population can choose when to be vaccinated. And, given the increase in infections that are recorded in the young population, the Generalitat already has in mind to accelerate the vaccination of under 30s.

According to Public Health Secretary Carmen Cabezas, who made an appearance yesterday, “the idea is to move forward very quickly”. Until now, he explains, the vaccination was done in groups of five years not to collapse the system, but the group between 16 and 29 years “is very homogeneous”, he argues.

“There are hardly any cases in the UCI, the most logical thing is perhaps to open it in a unique way,” said the leader. However, it is still a decision that is under consideration, and the evolution of people between 30 and 34 years old is still pending, who can already make an appointment this week.

Navarre is preparing general vaccination for the end of July

Navarra’s Health Minister Santos Indurain announced on Tuesday that the regional executive wants to end the vaccination of people over 40. In other words, if this is accomplished, it would be a fact which would open the door to the advancement of the population in general.

In this line, Santos recalled that the Navarrese self-citation system has already been published. Thanks to it, the population of ages authorized to be vaccinated can choose a day to receive the injection. And, with that, he sends out another message: “We hope to start at the end of July with the under 30s”, so that the contagion among the younger population can be stopped.

Andalusia: no change in strategy, even if they do not exclude it

From the Junta de Andalucía, they inform laSexta that the strategy, for the moment, remains the same. A fact that is reflected in the territory’s own vaccination strategy, updated on Monday, and which emphasizes that groups 12 and 13 (between 12 and 29 years old) still do not have a specific date to start general vaccination.

Yes, some young people are vaccinated, but only those who have priority for certain pathologies. Something that was already included in the last update of the health report, whereby those over 12 are part of the group that can be vaccinated, but not as a priority group. Nevertheless, the Council warns that this type of strategy is subject to constant changes, so it does not exclude a possible advance in the vaccination of the youngest.

The key: increase the dose

According to experts, age itself is no longer such an important point, but knowing who is vaccinated and who is not. And this possible change in strategy would be supported by the arrival of vaccines: this week the CCAA will receive a package of record doses. Concretely, more than 6.6 million bottles which could also reach young people.

In this way, it could “inconvenience”, as Calzón puts it, millions of citizens who also run the risk of having high social activity. In this sense, as explained by Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, during the press conference on Monday, “it was expected” that an epidemic would appear by the end of the academic year.

The expert attributes it to “multiple factors”; among them, the increase in activity (with the reduction of restrictions and vacations) and fatigue, due to the impatience of the youngest after more than a year and a half of the pandemic. For this reason, representatives of the public asked not to be stigmatized.

“A breeding ground” for both Simón and Calzón, the consequences of which are already being felt. According to Health data, only this epidemic accounts for 5% of infections last week. Even so, Simón defended that these cases will not impact hospitalization, although it is possible that there is a deceased, he explains, and leaves a result, at least, ” not insignificant “.

So, and with different age groups with “very high coverage” and a “gradual” decline in cases, Simón suggests the following: “We need to get everyone vaccinated because that’s what will get us out of the pandemic, and with vaccination coverage, this can be achieved ”. For this reason, it calls for vaccination “in a homogeneous way”, that is to say by enlarging groups, at least to 70% of the population. A fact that could be a shield against the new variants.