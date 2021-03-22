Health warning after analysis of the latest pandemic data: “The trend is on the rise”

Published: Monday March 22, 2021 8:59 PM

Health spokesperson María José Sierra expressed the ministry’s concern about a possible change in the trend of coronavirus infection data in the coming days.

As reported by Sierra, despite the fact that the cumulative incidence at 14 days is the same as last Thursday, there are currently 11 Autonomous Communities that have a cumulative incidence at 7 days which exceeds 50% of what is recorded at 14 days , which “whenever this happens indicates the trend is ascending.”

So, Sierra explained, “although we may have to wait a day to confirm this trend, Health is concerned about the change in trend seen over the past ten days.”

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, expressed himself in the same direction, reiterating that “there are data which could indicate a change of incidence”, for which she demanded “a maximum of precaution and a maximum of concern”.

“We are now facing dates when mobility could increase, but I would like to remind you that we have a declaration of coordinated actions which must be respected by all people and communities in the country”, said Darias, who related. some. restrictions he accepted at the Interterritorial Council and which will last from March 26 to April 9.

In this sense, the Minister wanted to insist on a strong message: “The virus is not conquered, and it is in our power to avoid a new rebound and therefore a new fourth wave”.

Darias reiterated that the Easter plan is a “minimum deal”, and while he hopes that new, more restrictive measures will not have to be adopted, he warns: “We will be vigilant in case developments require us to do so. to do”. “The virus is not conquered and it is in our power to prevent another rebound and a fourth wave,” he said.

Spain added 16,471 new infections on Monday, of which 1,318 were reported in the past 24 hours. In addition, official data from the Ministry of Health on the coronavirus pandemic count 633 deaths due to COVID-19 on the San José bridge since last Thursday.