Health warns that January and February will be “difficult months”

Updated: Monday, December 28, 2020 11:51 AM

Published on: 12/28/2020 11:49 AM

January and February will not be easy months despite the start of vaccination. This was acknowledged by the Minister of Health in an interview on Cadena SER. Illa also talks about a “change in trend” and points out that the cases and the accumulated incidence have increased.

“We are witnessing a change in trend over the past two weeks, the cases and the cumulative incidence have increased in most communities. It is true that all have reacted, these are very complicated days”, explained the person in charge of the health, which warns that “January will not be an easy month, it will be a difficult month”.

However, the minister believes that the end of the pandemic “could occur at the end of summer (2021)”. “The beginning of the end is to start administering vaccines. And the end is when we manage to vaccinate 70% and it can be produced at the end of the summer. I think in 2021 we will finish. with most of the vaccinated population, ”he added.

For this reason, Illa insists “not to let our guard down” and recalls that “these are days when social contacts are increasing”. “I feel like the public is aware and I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the largely exemplary behavior.”

Regarding the delay in sending Pfizer doses for Monday, Illa points to “an impact of the loading and shipping process, compared to the temperature”. “It seems that this is resolved, as the CEO of Pfizer Spain told me. They should be available tomorrow,” said the minister, who adds that this one day delay “does not affect the number of doses “.

“We hope that on Kings Day the Moderna vaccine will be approved”

As for Moderna’s vaccine, Illa hopes that Moderna’s vaccine will be approved on Three Kings Day. “Everything seems to be like that and a positive result will be given. From then on, we will have the expeditions completed. Europe has acquired 80 million doses of which we are 8. We will see how these deliveries are made.”

He acknowledges that “we would all like to have the 140 million doses bought by Spain, as soon as possible”, but adds that “all doses are welcome”. Thus, he adds that millions of doses of Moderna vaccine are not expected in the first shipments. “I don’t want to speculate, but all amounts are relevant because they help this vaccination process.”