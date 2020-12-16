Health will allow autonomous communities to apply more restrictions on entries and exits, social gatherings and curfews

The Ministry of Health will propose this afternoon to the Autonomous Communities to further restrict measures in the face of the Christmas festivities, in particular as regards the limitation of entries and exits in their territories, social gatherings and curfews.

According to the document to which laSexta had access, Salvador Illa will propose to the regional advisers to strengthen the measures provided for in the original Christmas plan, which provided, among other things, for family dinners for up to ten people and also for family reunification through the concept of “parents”. The Communities can ban travel between December 23 and January 6, limit the number of people to Christmas lunches and dinners and touch the curfew, also on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, which is now set at 1:30 am. dawn for those days. In addition, the celebration of Christmas events such as horseback riding may be limited.

According to Health sources at LaSexta, this afternoon, it will also be discussed that health centers do not prescribe rapid detection tests for the virus, those for antibodies which can now be purchased in pharmacies, because they are not used to detect the disease. .

Sánchez says there is a “worrying increase in infections”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this morning to Congress that his hand would not shake by tightening the conditions to celebrate the holidays: “If the Christmas plan is to be toughened, we will ask the autonomous governments to do it”, He said in his appearance to take stock of the state of alarm.

The chairman of the executive did not hesitate, announcing that if the Christmas plan is to be toughened, “the government will toughen it” and added: “We are witnessing a worrying increase in infections”.

For this reason, he called on citizens to enjoy Christmas at home and act as if we were infected, with the utmost caution, because, as he said, “there is still the hardest part”: ” It is up to us, not to open the door to a third wave “of pandemic.

CCAA is already taking a “step back”

In Catalonia, Pere Aragonés, the interim president, ensured that “his pulse will not shake” if it was necessary to “take a step back” and apply new restrictions to contain the contagion of COVID-19 in Catalonia: “He must stop because to be “, warned.

“We are not doing well, not well at all. We must speak clearly and frankly, citizens deserve to be treated as adults and jointly responsible,” he said when he appeared in Parliament to report on the latest measures adopted by the Generalitat in relation to the pandemic.

With only one week left for the Christmas holidays, the speed of contagion in Catalonia continues to increase, with an Rt (the number of people infected, on average, one positive) of 1.22 and 62 new deaths reported in recent 24 hours.

La Rioja also announced that it will extend perimeter containment until January 15, the hotel business will close at 8 p.m., and no celebrations or mass influx activities. These measures, they warn, are subject to change: “If the trend changes, we will act forcefully and quickly. In other countries, measures have already been strengthened. And in other communities, changes are being noted. “

Galicia announces today its Christmas plan and has decreed its closure: you can not come without a justification of those provided for in the regulations. This measure reduces mobility. Family reunification is allowed but they recommend that the holidays be celebrated with cohabiting units. On meetings, maximum number of 6 people. When the two family units are not respected, the limit is 6, not counting the children. Prevent; These measures may be revised depending on the epidemiological situation.

Also the lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, leaves the door open to toughen measures at Christmas in the Empty Country due to the evolution of the coronavirus and warned that the application of the vaccine to the whole population will last until the fall 2021.

Madrid says that “if necessary” restrictive measures will be taken, but that they will be announced, in any case, on Friday, when the epidemiological data is published. “We are evaluating these data and with their evolution we will see what restrictive measures must be taken”, declared Wednesday the Minister of Health, Ruiz Escudero.

“If things get worse, the Community would continue with the same strategy, using the health zones,” said Vice President Ignacio Aguado. “I hope I don’t have to act, but if drastic action is to be taken, with all the pain, we will.”

A week with the rising curve

Health acknowledged on Monday that if infections continued to rise, it was possible that more restrictive measures would have to be taken, which will depend, in any event, on the coronavirus incidence curve this week, if the upward trend continues.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, recalled that “the real effect of the Constitution Bridge” is still unknown and that the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, will be in contact with the advisers sanitary facilities to assess what to do for the next holidays.

“If the situation changes, I have no doubt that the administrators will want to change the restrictions,” he said. They recognize in Health that it will cost people to comply with the provisions of the Christmas plan, that is to say to limit travel to only family reunification and with relatives and to limit meetings to two bubbles and a maximum of 10 people.