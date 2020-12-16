Health will ask health centers not to prescribe rapid COVID tests on sale in pharmacies

Madrid

Health will ask health centers not to prescribe rapid tests for COVID because, they say, they are not used to detect the disease. This is confirmed by laSexta. These self-diagnostic tests have been sold in pharmacies for 15 days, for around 25 euros and always on prescription.

A few days ago, Minister Salvador Illa himself asked for caution before the self-diagnostic tests: “The tests are not an absolute security passport nor a guarantee, they are a photo of a certain moment. .

How they work

In just ten minutes and with a simple finger prick, these tests will detect which patients have antibodies to the coronavirus with a test that is 90% effective.

For now, they can only be obtained with a prescription and each establishment will have two units per day, priced at 25 euros each. Health warned that if you take a test at home, you need confirmation from a health center. “We are going to work on the protocol for these self-diagnostic tests,” they say.