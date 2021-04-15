Health will implement COVID vaccination certificate in June to “facilitate mobility”

Publication: Thursday April 15 2021 19:50

Spain has already started implementing the coronavirus vaccination certificate and it should be up and running by the end of June so that it works during the summer. This was announced at a press conference by Digital Health Secretary General Alfredo González, who stressed that this system “will facilitate mobility within the European Union” and ensure “the protection of public health, allowing to the activity to resume. “.

However, if it “facilitates free movement” across the territory “it does not limit mobility to those who do not have it”. “It is not a passport, it is not an obligation to travel. It is a mechanism that facilitates mobility,” González stressed, adding that this document “will respect data protection, security and life. private “, and that” it should be extended to other countries outside the EU “.

The secretary general of digital health specified that the certificate will be “interoperable, free, universal and simple”, using a QR which will offer information relating to the vaccination of the carrier, the data of the diagnostic tests to which he has been submitted and detailing if you have overcome and recovered from the disease. In Spain, it will be launched “via the vaccination register” and via the “Spain Travel Health” application “.

According to González, it is “a project of complexity and coordination between health and the autonomous communities”. The autonomous territories will be responsible for issuing these documents with the participation of laboratories. “Health will support the certificate to the Communities. The aim is to have the maximum capacity to issue millions in a very short time,” González continued, specifying that “they will be electronic and on paper”.

The leader also underlined that Spain will have to validate the certificates of the travelers who come to our country, therefore “the border checks will be facilitated” so that the transit is “safer, more agile and more comfortable”. In this way, Spain “will be able to receive more people with more security”. In addition, the certificate could also be used to “obtain a second dose in another country”.

The certificate for foreign tourists

Understanding how the certificate works, is there a difference in practice between a person who is vaccinated and one who is not? The Digital Health Secretary General said it is designed not to be discriminatory: “It not only certifies that a person has been vaccinated, but that there are other circumstances, such as having a diagnostic test. ” According to González, the person who has not been vaccinated or who has had the disease “will have to take a test to travel”, although he qualified: “When we manage to implant it, a lot of people will already have been. vaccinated “.

In this way, a traveler who comes with a certificate “will not have to undergo a quarantine or a test at the airport,” added González, who insisted that the certificate be verified and validated. “is not a fraud”. But will travelers with vaccines not approved in the EU be accepted? In this regard, the leader indicated that “the regulation provides that if there is an unapproved vaccine, the certificate will be recognized”. That is to say: “It establishes that it is voluntary to accept or not by the States that the traveler enters or not. In the case of Spain, this possibility will be studied.”