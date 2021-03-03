Health will impose quarantines on travelers from a dozen new countries for Brazilian and South African variants

Madrid

Publication: Tuesday March 2, 2021 20:00

Health is expanding the list of countries whose travelers must be quarantined upon arrival in Spain. As LaSexta has learned, the ministry is preparing an imminent publication order to impose quarantines on a dozen new countries.

More specifically, the measure concerns people from two Latin American countries, Peru and Colombia, and eight other African countries: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and the Union of the Comoros.

All travelers leaving these countries and arriving at any airport in Spanish territory will have to serve 10 days of isolation, in order to avoid the spread of the Brazilian and South African variants of the coronavirus. However, the length of this isolation period may be shortened if on the seventh day of quarantine the person tests negative for a COVID-19 diagnostic test.

As specified in the text of the ministerial decree, to which this channel had access, the standard includes people who arrive in Spain by plane from one of the aforementioned countries, with or without intermediate stops, although the staff is exempt from this aeronautical requirement.

The aforementioned ordinance would come into effect at midnight on Monday March 8 and will be in effect, initially, for 14 days, although it could be extended.

The aforementioned countries join South Africa and Brazil, whose health travelers imposed quarantines in mid-February due to the spread of virus variants detected in the two countries.