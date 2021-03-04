Health will offer communities perimeter closures and a 10 p.m. curfew at Easter

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, advanced after the Interterritorial Council which is working on a document which is approved next week and in which it is specified what can be done and what cannot be done during Holy Week.

laSexta has accessed the first draft which will be presented to the communities and with which it will work as of this Thursday. During the interterritorial, all the communities demanded a consensus and homogeneous measures except Madrid, according to sources of the ministry.

This document proposes the application of the measures within a period of March 26 to April 9 and, among them, it is requested not to lower the level of alert in which the CCAA finds itself from the two weeks preceding the start of Easter. even if the indicators are favorable.

Limitation of mobility is also requested due to the closure of the perimeter of all Autonomous Communities and subject to certain exceptions regulated by the state of alert. In this regard, the document specifically recommends the non-return to the place of residence of university students who reside during the course in another autonomous community or another country.

Social gatherings will continue to be limited and, in addition to a ban on mass events, it is established to limit or maintain meetings in public or private spaces to a maximum of 4 to 6 people. Holding social gatherings at home or in other closed spaces with non-partners is also expressly discouraged.

As for the curfew, it is requested to be introduced from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the national territory. Finally, there is talk of a joint communication campaign in which it is clear in the face of this holiday period that the message must be that of “we are not saving weeks, we are saving lives”.

Indeed, the text recalls that while the country’s situation in terms of incidence, health pressure and number of deaths has improved compared to the months of January and February, the occupancy rates of intensive care beds remain. high, which they display very slowly. decline and globally in Spain. Concerns about new variants and the low percentage of the vaccinated population are also fundamental factors for this health proposition.

Although there are already communities that have expressed their willingness to allow exits and entries from their territory on these dates, including the Community of Madrid, Darias pointed out during a press conference that there are had “a lot of consensus”. “The word that was repeated the most was that of” caution “,” he said after the meeting with those in charge of health in the autonomies.