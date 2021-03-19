Health will resume vaccination with AstraZeneca next Wednesday after EMA decision

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 5:57 PM

The Interterritorial Council of the National Health System approved in an emergency meeting this afternoon the resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that “its benefits outweigh its risks “. Thus, from next Wednesday March 24, the doses received will be applied again.

The presentation of vaccine experts who advise the Government and the Public Health Commission will meet at this San José bridge to review the position of the European regulatory body and decide whether the vaccine is not administered to a group specific in the event of thrombotic events. With their advice, Health and CCAA will meet on Monday in a new extraordinary Interterritorial Council to give final approval.

The director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), María Jesús Lamas, argued that it was established that, from now on, the technical sheet of the AstraZeneca vaccine includes indications on these possible thromboses mainly in minors age 55 and women. Likewise, a letter will be sent to health workers on symptoms to consider once these doses have been administered.

Spain is one of the European countries which, along with France, Germany or Italy, among others, have suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca after the detection of several cases of cerebral venous thrombosis accompanied by low platelets in some patients having inoculated a dose of this compound.

Although it was not possible to conclude that this type of pathology is caused by inoculation, Spain and other European countries took this decision as a “precaution” and with the aim of analyzing each of the cases studied. Initially, according to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, the measure would be in force for 15 days, although it was decided to resume it just a week after its suspension by agreement of the Interterritorial Council.

Spain has so far detected three cases of this rare type of thrombosis among more than 975,000 patients who had received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Cases which, as Minister Carolina Darias warned yesterday, “by themselves, although infrequent, can occur in the general population”.

In this sense, Darias has already sent a message of “peace” to the population after the suspension of this vaccine: “The vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) because they are safe, effective and save lives . “

Other countries, such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Greece or Australia, have always defended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Canada even allowed it for people over 65.