Health will vaccinate with a single dose those under 55 who have passed COVID-19 and six months after the disease

Publication: Friday, February 26, 2021 3:18 PM

The health ministry updated the country’s vaccination strategy, adding that those under 55 who have had the disease will be vaccinated with a single dose, six months after becoming infected.

The department headed by Carolina Darias does not distinguish between those who have passed COVID-19 symptomatically or asymptomatically, and it has been recommended that they receive only one dose to generate immunity.

For those over 55 who have passed the disease after being vaccinated, they will receive the second dose once they are fully recovered and released from isolation.

In addition, in those under 55, a single injection of serum will be applied.

The approved document also includes that the following groups will be vaccinated with messenger RNA (mRNA) compounds, i.e. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: people 70 to 79 years old, 60 to 69 years old , those under 60 years of age at risk of COVID-19-related conditions and aged 56 to 59 years.

On the other hand, AstraZeneca vaccines (based on an adenovirus) will be administered to people aged 45 to 55 years after the vaccination of essential personnel is completed.

As indicated by Health, the definition of these groups was made “in anticipation of greater availability of vaccine doses in the second quarter of the year”.

It was investigated by the Public Health Commission

Silvia Calzón, Secretary of State for Health, reported yesterday that the Public Health Commission is studying the advisability of administering the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, or only one, to people who have already passed COVID -19.

During a press conference with Fernando Simón, Calzón announced that the Ministry of Health is already working with the autonomous communities in a fourth update of the common vaccination strategy. As noted, the immunization group met last Wednesday and throughout Thursday and tomorrow Friday, with the CCAA to “pay particular attention to the second stage of immunization, starting in April, when the vaccine availability is going to be much higher ”.

In addition to evaluating how to proceed with the vaccination of people who have overcome the coronavirus, the Secretary of State explained that a document of recommendations for nursing homes who have finished with the vaccination is being studied, to decide which measures can be relaxed.

Likewise, the epidemiologist pointed out that the decision to exclude people over 55 from vaccination with AstraZeneca is “under constant review”.

“We said from the start that it wouldn’t just depend on AstraZeneca’s clinical trials in the US, but on the strength of the data that other countries can offer us on real efficacy. UK, but not They have completed the whole assessment process. We are waiting for the evidence to increase to make a decision with all the guarantees, ”he detailed.

“Very good rate” of vaccination

Calzón said Spain has a “very good rate” of vaccination, already exceeding 4.5 million doses delivered. A total of 3,436,158 doses were administered, which represents over 76% of deliveries.

In addition, 1,231,782 have already received the two doses of the vaccine, which implies that 2.6% of the Spanish population is already vaccinated.