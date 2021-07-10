Heat of Death Valley: heatwave in Death Valley, California Record temperature: the hottest temperature in Death Valley on Earth

California

On the one hand, the Heat Dome has wreaked havoc in Canada, while on the other hand, America’s Death Valley also seems to live up to its name. In this desert valley of California, the temperature is rising rapidly to break all its records. On Friday, the mercury crossed 130 degrees Fahrenheit, or 54.4 degrees Celsius here.

about to break the record

This in itself is going to pose a threat to life, it is only 4 degrees behind the record for the highest temperature on record. Earlier on June 9, 1913, the temperature here was 134 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth. It is concerning that the threat of a heatwave is not over on the West Coast and that the possibility of breaking that record in the coming days is starting to deepen.

There are still “fireballs”

Forest fires are still blazing throughout this area. According to the DailyMail report, the temperature on the West Coast can rise to 117 degrees on weekends. Last month was the hottest month on record in North America. Between June 26 and July 1, heat waves killed 116 in Oregon and 78 in Washington when temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit. At the same time, mercury reached 115 in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.

That’s why this valley is so hot

Death Valley is a deep, narrow valley 300 meters below sea level. Where there are no names of trees and plants. Humans don’t live here, but adventure seekers keep coming for rock climbing and trekking. This valley remains warm because its surface is made up of red rocks and a little earth.

This surface gives off heat, but it cannot escape from the valley. The effect of this is that the air in the valley becomes extremely hot. The warm air here is surrounded by rugged mountain ranges, which trap heat deep in the valley.

The Valley of American Death (Patrick T Fallon / AFP)