Heat wave hits western US, Canada Temperatures skyrocket: Northwestern US heat wave, day’s mercury hits 44 degrees Celsius

Due to the heat wave affecting the Pacific Northwest region, the daytime temperature in the United States is recorded above 44 degrees Celsius. It has been described by the National Weather Service as intense, long, record breaking, unprecedented, unusual and dangerous. The temperature recorded during the day breaks all records for the highest on record in places accustomed to such hot summers, disrupting Olympic qualifying competitions.

Portland, Ore., Recorded a temperature of 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 Celsius) on Sunday, breaking the record of 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 Celsius) set a day earlier. The US track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon had to be halted Sunday afternoon and fans were told to evacuate the stadium due to the extreme heat.

Eugene recorded a temperature of 43.3 ° C.

The National Weather Service said a temperature of 110 F (43.3 degrees Celsius) was recorded in Eugene, breaking the record for the highest temperature on record of 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 degrees Celsius). Oregon’s capital Salem on Sunday recorded the highest temperature in history at 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 degrees Celsius), four notches above the previous record. The temperature in Seattle has been recorded at 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

The weather service said the record was high for a city best known for its rains, and it was the first time since the record was set in 1894 that the region has recorded triple-digit temperatures for two consecutive days. Records have been broken across the region and those temperatures are expected to rise further on Monday, and could start to drop by Tuesday. Electricity was also cut in some places during the hot summer days.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Canada

The heatwave continued into British Columbia, where the village of Lighton in the Canadian province recorded a temperature of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 degrees Celsius) on Sunday afternoon, the highest temperature ever recorded in the country. Canada. A heat warning is in effect for much of western Canada, and the city’s weather agency said several daily temperature records continue to be broken. These cities tell residents to continue to drink water, take care of their neighbors and not do a lot of physical activity, and places where swimming pools and cooling centers are available.