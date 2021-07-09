Heatwave climate change: one billion marine animals fear death from heatwave in Canada

Ottawa

The heatwave that devastated North America last week claimed the lives of a billion animals. Anticipating this destruction on Canada’s Pacific coast, scientists have drawn attention to ecosystems exposed to sudden temperature changes. In western Canada and the northwestern United States, the temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius for five days.

This broke many records, at least 500 people lost their lives in the province of British Columbia. Hundreds of forest fires have also raged and are still going on. At the same time, Christopher Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia, estimates that billions of aquatic creatures may have died in the scorching heat.

Heat breaks 10,000-year record in Canada, 230 died in one day from thermal dome

It is estimated from dead muscle shales scattered along the shores of Vancouver. Snails, starfish and clams were rotting in the water. It will also affect the quality of the water, as mussels and clams help filter the water. The molds cannot withstand temperatures above 30 ° C.

Forest fire

keep the water clean

Thanks to this, the sunlight reaches the bottom and other organisms can thrive. Worryingly, reproduction is slow in organisms such as starfish and clams. In such a situation, it may take a long time for their population to bloom again. According to Harley, his other companions also reported about the deaths of sea anemones, rock fish and oysters. Experts say the province will have to prepare for such a sudden change from climate change.

According to the Guardian report, the heatwave could return in the coming week. Harley is concerned that many species cannot tolerate this change. It will be difficult to say what will change in the ecosystem.

(Source: The Guardian)